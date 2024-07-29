3 reasons to feel underwhelmed by the return the Chicago White Sox got in 3-team deal with NL contenders
By Todd Welter
The Sox preferred to not do business with their division rivals.
USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the Minnesota Twins and the Guardians had an interest in Fedde, but the Sox preferred to not trade him within the division.
That should be concerning regarding Getz' ability to do a deal. The team has lost 81 games and is nowhere close to being ready to compete for a division title next season. It is not like facing Fedde next season in a Twins or Guardians' uniform would hurt the Sox' chances of winning the AL Central.
It is organizational malpractice to exclude three teams, one of which has the hitters that would be perfect to turn the Sox around, when you are this bad. The Sox have lost 80 games before they have 30. They are beyond beggars cannot be choosers.
If the Twins had the best deal, the Sox should have taken it. It is not like the Twins are having trouble beating the White Sox without Erick Fedde. The Royals and Twinkies are doing okay in that area.
Plus, the Sox had a chance to add a player that could torment a division foe for at least seven seasons while Fedde would probably be on the Guardians or Twins through next season.