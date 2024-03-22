3 Reasons To Not Like The Chicago White Sox Starting Rotation
It lacks an ace and is cheap with the potential to be terrible.
By Todd Welter
1) It lacks a pitcher you want to see every five days.
No one in this rotation makes you want to drive down to Guaranteed Rate to see pitch. Crochet is having a good spring, and he is intriguing to see if he can develop into a starter. The man throws heat. He is also going to cause some headaches for Grifol with how much rest he might need.
The lack of depth is a major reason Crochet is even in the starting rotation to begin with. Ideally, he would be getting stretched out at Triple-A Charlotte. Since Touki Toussaint and Jared Shuster were awful this spring, the Sox cannot afford to be without Crochet.
Soroka could return as a good starter if he stays healthy, but he is a pending free agent. The hope is he returns to form and then is flipped at the deadline. It is not out of the question for a pitcher to go to Korea and Japan after a disastrous major league and come back to a revival. That is what you have to hope for when it comes to Fedde.
Still, these are guys that are probably the fifth starter on a championship team or even coming out of the pen in long relief. Instead, we have to bide our time until top prospects such as Drew Thorpe or Jake Eder are hopefully ready to take on some major-league innings.
Although, seeing how Nastrini pitches is intriguing.