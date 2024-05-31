3 reasons to pay attention to the Chicago White Sox as 2024 moves along
The Chicago White Sox are a bad baseball team. A lot of their fans are out on them for the way that the front office runs their business.
There are not going to be a lot of wins in 2024 which is already evident by their 15-42 record so far. It is a train wreck.
However, not everything is terrible. There are still reasons to stay tuned into this team. It is hard but they are not completely unwatchable for these three reasons:
Garrett Crochet is pitching like the guy the White Sox wanted him to be.
The Chicago White Sox have Garrett Crochet going strong right now. He is the only guy on the roster who was expected to be good and has lived up to it.
There have been a couple of positive surprises but Crochet has lived up to his potential so far. His stuff looks as good as it ever has.
So far, Crochet has a 5-5 record which is good considering the team's overall record. As you can guess, he doesn't get good run support.
He has a 3.68 ERA and a 0.927 WHIP which shows how much good he's gotten out of a bad situation. It can't be easy to pitch on such a bad team but he makes it as exciting as it can be.
This is Crochet's first year as a starter in the league. Between the pandemic and injuries that he's had, it's been an unconventional start to his MLB career. If he keeps it up, he will be valuable to the team in one way or another.