3 reasons to pay attention to the Chicago White Sox as 2024 moves along
The Chicago White Sox will be making moves for their future in 2024
The Chicago White Sox aren’t just bad. They’re like really bad. They are the worst team in Major League Baseball and they likely come in 30th place out of 30.
Why would anyone watch that team? Well, there are a few reasons including the idea that they will look toward the future as the year moves along.
Will they trade any of their high-end players? What will they get for them? Will any big prospects get called up? All of those things could happen with the coming years at the forefront of their thinking.
They could make some of these big trades and then replace them with prospects that they like in the minors. At that point, the Sox will go from a terrible team to watch to must-see TV (if you like prospects).
No matter what, keep watching them. These reasons will be fun to see play out.