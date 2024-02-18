3 reasons why the rumored new stadium would be perfect for the White Sox
New White Sox stadium would help the fan experience
It's no secret that the Chicago Cubs have a larger fanbase than the Chicago White Sox. There are several reasons for this, but it doesn't have to be this way. Sox fans are extremely loyal and want to feel like ownership cares. This proposed stadium complex would do just that.
Not only would a state-of-the-art facility excite fans, but the rumored location would help as well. With a location in the South Loop, it would be easier for those who work and live downtown to make it to the games, especially during the week. It would also firmly entrench the team in downtown Chicago and invite more tourists to stop in and catch a game. Finally, it would show the fans that ownership hears concerns and is dedicated to improving the product.