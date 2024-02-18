3 reasons why the rumored new stadium would be perfect for the White Sox
White Sox new stadium shuts down relocation rumors for good
Whether valid or not, much discussion has been had over the past several years about the White Sox potentially leaving Chicago. Nashville has frequently been mentioned as an option, as the city has been lobbying for an MLB team for years now.
Adding fuel to the fire, Jerry Reinsdorf met with the mayor of Nashville at the 2023 Winter Meetings. Who knows what that meeting entailed, but the team has firmly denied any plans of moving from Chicago. Is it a coincidence that just a month after that meeting, the renderings of the South Loop stadium were released?
Perhaps these renderings are proof that the team is dedicated to the city of Chicago. Moving forward with this project would show the city and the fanbase that the team is genuine about staying in the city for the long haul.