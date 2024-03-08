3 Reasons Why This Season Will Be Terrible For The Chicago White Sox
This is going to be a terrible season. We could list 100 reasons why, but we did not want to depress you too much. Let's just stick to three.
By Todd Welter
The starting rotation is going to be awful after Dylan Cease (and he may be gone after the trade deadline).
The hope is Cease returns to the Cy Young contending form we saw in 2022 and not whatever the heck that was in 2023. Please slider, oh slide!
Cease was the subject of constant trade rumors in the offseason, but he is still with the team and will be the Opening Day starter. He will probably be the only starter you can count on every five days to give the White Sox a shot at winning. If Getz is smart, he will try to trade at him the deadline to get the massive haul he desires
Behind him in the rotation is rough and once he is gone, oh boy.
You got Michael Kopech and all his supposed potential back in the rotation. Maybe this is the year he finally puts it all together. Most likely it will be what we have seen from him ever since he got here as he will either get hurt and struggle so badly he will get demoted to the bullpen.
The Sox are banking on Michael Soroka, one of the players acquired in the Bummer deal with Atlanta, pitching a full season and being the dominant force he was in 2019. Soroka missed all of 2021 and 2022 with injuries and barely pitched last season. Maybe he does bounce back but asking him to be the second or third pitcher in the rotation is not ideal.
Erick Fedde failed so badly in six seasons with the Washington Nationals that he had to go to Korea to rehab his career. He did win the equivalent of the Cy Young over there and that is what got him back to the majors. Rarely has failed pitchers found success overseas and come back to be an ace of a starting rotation.
Chris Flexen has had two really good seasons in the bigs and the rest of his six-year career has been spent getting shelled. Then there is the possibility of Garrett Crochet moving into the starting rotation and Jared Schuster and Touki Toussaint as the depth pieces.
That is not a rotation that is capable of winning 70 games let alone the division.