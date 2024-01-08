3 reasons why the Brett Phillips signing was a good move
He has some potential
I can hear people laughing right now thinking that all Phillips is going to be is a bust. I don’t believe that’s going to be entirely accurate. Honestly, the White Sox or their fans don’t know what they have in Phillips, no one does until he gets up to the plate, gets out on the field, and plays. The 29-year-old isn’t that old (in what I call baseball years) and still has some fight left in him.
Right now, the White Sox are looking to get as much help as they possibly can from their players both in the majors and in the minors. I think that Phillips stands a chance of not only making the big-league roster before it’s all said and done but will also perform well at the plate. He just needs his opportunities and I think he has a shot at doing something good.
We can’t judge him on the past. We can only consider what Phillips will do in the future. His future is cloudy but quite possibly filled with a lot of great possibilities.