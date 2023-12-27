3 reasons why the White Sox made the right decision by signing Martin Maldonado
Martin Maldonado is coming to the Chicago White Sox in 2024.
Martin Maldonado is a World Series champion with tons of experience
The Chicago White Sox are a team that lacks experience. They made the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 but fumbled that opportunity. A lot of the players that were on those teams are already gone.
Martin Maldonado was a part of the Houston Astros team that defeated the White Sox in 2021. He has also made many other deep playoff runs throughout his career.
No experience is more valuable in the league than winning the World Series and Maldonado has done that. He won it all with Houston in 2022.
You can't teach what is learned from events like that. Maldonado has played in as big of games as you can play in when it comes to baseball.
That will be good for young players that are around him as a member of the White Sox. Having that type of championship-caliber mindset is something that could help Pedro Grifol as well.
The White Sox lacked veteran leadership in 2023 and the hope is that Maldonado can bring some of that here in 2024.