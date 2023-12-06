3 Reds prospects for the White Sox to consider in a Dylan Cease trade
The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox are perfect for a Dylan Cease trade.
The Reds are looking to improve their team after a surprisingly good season. They didn't make the playoffs, but they were in the race all season long when most people came in thinking they'd be amongst the worst. Given their newfound aggression and motivation to win, this could prove to be a big opportunity that the Chicago White Sox should take advantage of.
One way that Cincinnati appears to attacking this offseason is going to be adding some pitching. One player that they should consider is Dylan Cease who seems to be right in the middle of all the starting pitching madness right now. His 2023 season wasn't great by his standards as he only had a 7-9 record with a 4.58 ERA, a 1.418 WHIP, and 214 strikeouts in 177.0 innings pitched.
Cease is almost sure to have a bounce-back year in 2024 as we know he can be a Cy Young caliber guy. He was that (Cy Young runner up) in 2022 with his 14-8 record, 2.20 ERA, and 1.109 WHIP with 227 strikeouts in 184.0 ERA. His 6.4 WAR showed just how good he was that year.
The White Sox and Reds make perfect sense for a Dylan Cease trade
If the Reds traded for him, they'd like to see more of that. The White Sox should not settle when it comes to the return from the Reds (or any team) either. They know how good he is and they should get the proper value back for him in return.
The Reds have a ton of good prospects for the Sox to consider. These are the three that they should be looking at the most. One of these guys must be coming back in a deal: