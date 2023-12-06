3 Reds prospects for the White Sox to consider in a Dylan Cease trade
The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox are perfect for a Dylan Cease trade.
Noelvi Marte is an infielder who would be great in the White Sox organization
The Chicago White Sox could use some good infield prospects. They'd love to ensure they are stacked in that area as they retool their organization.
Noelvi Marte is someone to consider if they are going to trade Dylan Cease to the Reds. He is currently their number one prospect and the number 23 prospect in the entire league.
Marte would look great right there with Colson Montgomery at the top of the organizational prospect chart. Montgomery would probably end up being the shortstop of the future, but Marte can play both short and third base and there is no such thing as having too much talent to work with.
The Sox don't plan on having Yoan Moncada beyond the two years that he has left on his expensive deal so that could be where Marte comes in. He could be the third baseman of the future if acquired and developed properly.
Marte spent time with the Reds in MLB last season and he was good. In 35 games, he slashed .316/.366/.456 for an OPS of .822. He hit three home runs and had 15 RBIs and 15 runs scored.
If the White Sox were a serious organization, they wouldn't give Cease to the Reds without getting Marte in return. A couple of their other good prospects should be on the table as well.