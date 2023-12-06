3 Reds prospects for the White Sox to consider in a Dylan Cease trade
The Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox are perfect for a Dylan Cease trade.
Rhett Lowder is a Reds' prospect for the White Sox to think about
The Chicago White Sox always want to add pitching to the organization. Rhett Lowder of the Cincinnati Reds is someone to consider.
In 2023, the Reds drafted Lowder in the first round (seventh overall) of the MLB Draft out of Wake Forest. Lowder is a 21-year-old right-handed pitcher who is currently in A+. He is the number two prospect in the Red's farm system and the number 41 overall prospect in the league.
As of right now, Lowder works with a good fastball (55 grade), a good slider (55 grade), and a great changeup (60 grade). His overall control (60 grade) is also very good as well.
Cincinnati loved how he used his hard-throwing fastball combined with his incredible slider. He was one of the best pitchers in college baseball and his draft status is proof of that.
Chicago could use as much pitching in the pipeline as they can get. If they added a raw stud like Lowder right now, he'd be the best pitcher that they have in the system going forward. When you are giving up a starter like Cease, it is good to get someone back like this.