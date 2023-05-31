3 relievers the Chicago White Sox should be trying to trade now
The Chicago White Sox have had a tough season. After a bad off-season that saw them do pretty much nothing, the play that they have displayed so far this year isn't much of a surprise at all.
The manager is clearly a rookie, the players are either hurt or underperforming most of the time, and the general manager doesn't know how to build a cohesive team.
As the season goes along, it makes sense for this team to become a seller. They aren't going to the playoffs and even if they did squeak in, they'd get destroyed.
There are plenty of good players on the team that could be moved. The relievers are amonst the most valuable to teams trying to win it all this year and could all land the White Sox something good. These are the three relieves that they should be trying to trade right now:
1. Joe Kelly
The Chicago White Sox don't need Joe Kelly if they aren't a winning team.
The Chicago White Sox signed Joe Kelly to a contract going into the 2022 season thinking that they were going to have a super bullpen on an elite all-around team.
Then, the team stunk and so did Joe Kelly (when he wasn't on the injured list). Here in 2023, however, he has had a resurgence. He isn't in his prime anymore but he can help people win if put in the right situation.
There might be a few teams willing to give something up for a reliever that has won the World Series twice with two different teams. Any good offer should be enough for the White Sox to move him.