3 remaining free agents that would fill current White Sox needs
The Chicago White Sox are having a terrible off-season so far. They were bad in 2022 and still finished 81-81 (a .500 record).
That proves that they can still make some moves that will get them into the playoffs at a bare minimum. If they were smart, they could be a good team again in 2023.
This team likes to add bad players that won't help very much and call it a day. If they do that again, they will for sure not get the most out of the good young core that they have built.
With a few glaring holes on the field for them right now, they should look to fix it in free agency. Although a lot of big players have signed, there are some good ones still out there that fill these White Sox needs. They should look at these three specifically:
2B - Jean Segura
The Chicago White Sox really need a second baseman going into 2023.
The Chicago White Sox desperately needs some help at second base. Jean Segura is out there and should be considered by the White Sox at this time. He is 32 years old and still has a lot to give to whatever team it is that gives him a chance.
He has been around for a while and had some amazing years. He isn't necessarily the All-Star level player that he once was but there is no doubt that he is still an impactful player. After spending the last four years with the Philadelphia Phillies, he is looking to move on.
In 2022, he had a WAR of 1.8 with 98 games played. If he signed with the White Sox and stayed healthy, he'd certainly get more playing time than that which would bump up some of these stats. If he was willing, he'd be a pretty good option for their second base spot.