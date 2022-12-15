3 remaining free agents that would fill current White Sox needs
SP - Carlos Rodon
Carlos Rodon would be a big addition to the Chicago White Sox rotation.
The Chicago White Sox are a team that has already made a signing for their starting rotation. They signed Mike Clevinger and he is looking to bounce back from the 2022 season in which he returned from Tommy John surgery. There is plenty of "bounce back" potential but nothing is guaranteed.
The problem is that Clevinger joins Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn, and Michael Kopech. All five of them are right-handed pitchers. The White Sox desperately needs to add a lefty to the mix. They can turn one of the righties into a bullpen arm, trade one of them, or run a six-man rotation but a lefty is needed.
Cease is also the only one who isn't coming into 2023 as a question-mark type of pitcher. They could use a lefty that is a lock to have a strong performance as long as they remain healthy. At this point, Carlos Rodon is the best option out there and it is not close.
There probably isn't even a trade option that is better than Rodon right now. He was amazing for the White Sox in 2021 and followed it up with an even better performance in 2022 with the San Francisco Giants. They should be all in on thier former ace.
We don't know if the White Sox will ever make a big signing like this but all three of these guys would help them in their quest to have a good year in 2023. All of them are free agents that have yet to be signed and fill big-time needs.