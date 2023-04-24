Fansided
3 risky Chicago White Sox trade packages for Shohei Ohtani

Vincent Parise
2. To White Sox: Shohei Ohtani - To Angels: Gavin Sheets, Luis Robert, Lenyn Sosa, Bryan Ramos

The Chicago White Sox need to make a huge move and fast.

The Chicago White Sox have a lot of issues with their team. Adding another ace starting pitcher to go along with Dylan Cease in addition to a power-hitting MVP-caliber hitter would certainly help.

Gavin Sheets could be a young lefty power bat that the Angels like but Luis Robert would be the big pickup here for them. He hasn't reached his potential in Chicago just yet but changing up his laundry might be the perfect change of scenery for him.

Lenyn Sosa and Bryan Ramos could be very good third and fourth pieces in a trade like this. They are both capable of playing in a Major League Baseball game.

It may or may not take more but if the Angels are trading him ahead of his pending unrestricted free-agent status, they might not have tons of leverage.

