3 risky Chicago White Sox trade packages for Shohei Ohtani
3. To White Sox: Shohei Ohtani - To Angels: Colson Montgomery, Michael Kopech, Oscar Colas, Lucas Giolito, Garrett Crochet
The Chicago White Sox could really use a big-time change right now.
The Chicago White Sox may need to move five MLB-caliber players with high ceilings in order to land a stud like Shohei Ohtani if a deal like this were ever going to happen.
Colson Montgomery and Oscar Colas are the top two prospects in the organization which speaks volumes about their trajectory.
Lucas Giolito and Michael Kopech are starting pitchers that have shown flashes of being elite in addition to some struggles.
Garrett Crochet is a high-velocity pitcher that has only been an MLB reliever but is a natural starter. His career's path was affected by COVID-19's change to the 2020 season but he should end up being very good.
A move like this would be a complete blockbuster for everyone involved. The cheap White Sox are almost certainly not going to be in on Ohtani but it is fun to think about what it might take to acquire him. We'll see if he actually ends up getting moved at all.