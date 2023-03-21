3 surprise players who've dominated at White Sox spring training
The Chicago White Sox made quite a few roster changes over the 2022-2023 offseason in an effort to improve upon an 81-81 record last year. Upper management knew that last year's performance simply wouldn't cut in.
Now, the White Sox have brought in a multitude of new faces including Andrew Benintendi and Mike Clevinger while re-signing a familiar face in Elvis Andrus.
Spring Training has been up and down so far for the club but there have been some surprising names leading the way in statistical categories, including some non-roster invitees that nobody could've seen coming prior to camp.
Let's break down 3 surprising players who have dominated spring so far.
No. 3: Hanser Alberto has impressed early in spring
Alberto, 30, has bounced around all over the league since debuting back in 2015 with the Texas Rangers. He is a light-hitting utility infielder who can play any position on the dirt and both outfield corners.
Last year, he played in 73 games and didn't do anything of note at the plate. He managed to hit just two home runs with 15 RBI in 159 plate appearances while showing a serious lack of patience at the plate (three walks) and limping to the finish line with an OPS+ of just 70, meaning he was 30 percent below league-average.
So far in 10 games this spring, the journeyman has 12 hits including four doubles and a home run, with two runs driven in and an impressive .444 average paired with an OPS of 1.242.
Obviously, nothing about his slash line is going to be maintainable but he has shown off his ability to be a slap-hitter in the early goings.
Here Alberto is, in camp as a non-roster invitee, fighting for a spot on the bench. Tim Anderson, Yoán Moncada, and Elvis Andrus are going to be the shortstop, third baseman, and second baseman, respectively, but there seems to be a way Alberto could crack the Opening Day roster as the final bench piece if his production continues.
At the very least, he's doing everything right to place himself at the top of the list to be recalled as an injury replacement down the line.