3 surprise players who've dominated at White Sox spring training
No. 2: Pitcher Tanner Banks looks dominant in White Sox Spring Training
The White Sox would love to see Tanner Banks take a step this year.
Some may not consider Banks' performance so far in Spring Training to be much of a surprise after he made 35 appearances out of the Sox's bullpen last season but he has looked very impressive so far.
The 31-year-old is already a feel-good, underdog type of story. He didn't make his big league debut until he was past 30 years of age and had been sitting in the minor leagues since all the way back in 2014.
In his first season in The Show, Banks posted a 3.06 ERA in 53 innings, striking out 49 while walking 18 and allowing just five home runs.
While he functioned as both a starting pitcher and relief pitcher in the minor leagues, Banks' best shot to stick in the majors may be as a reliever, thanks to the presences of Cease, Lynn, Giolito, Clevinger, and Kopech in the rotation with both Davis Martin and Jimmy Lambert on hand as well to take the sixth starter role.
In a total of four appearances (one start) in spring, Banks has a shiny 1.42 ERA in 6.1 innings, striking out eight batters along the way with just one walk and one earned run.
Again, he may not be a "surprise contributor" to everyone but he's a feel-good story and has looked strong in the early goings of spring training.