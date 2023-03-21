3 surprise players who've dominated at White Sox spring training
No. 1: Journeyman Erik Gonzalez has looked sharp in Spring Training
Erik Gonzalez might prove to be useful for the White Sox this season.
González, 31, is a very similar player to Hanser Alberto so it's likely only one of them will sniff the big leagues in the upcoming season.
Over his seven-year career, he's never been used as a starter and actually has never played in more than 81 games in a single season. He, like Alberto, is not much of a hitter and has a questionable eye at the plate but can play all over the diamond.
On defense, González has been worth 2.8 Defensive Wins Above Replacement in his career and has lined up at every position except pitcher and catcher. Most recently for the Pirates (2021) and Marlins (2022), he's played much more infield than outfield in the big leagues.
In spring for the White Sox, González is in camp as a non-roster invitee. He has gotten into 13 games for the club and is 10-for-26 (.385 average) with four doubles, five RBI, and a stolen base as well.
While it's next to impossible that both González and Alberto are on the big league roster at the same time, they will both have important roles to fill in Triple-A if that's where they go once the regular season starts.
As we all know, anything can happen in baseball and it won't be shocking to see these guys on the big league diamond if injuries arise.