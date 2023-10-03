3 surprise White Sox players who performed better than expected in 2023
3. Luis Robert Jr.
Luis Robert Jr. ended up being better than what the White Sox thought.
The Chicago White Sox always wanted Luis Robert Jr. to become a superstar player. When they first signed him, they knew he had the ceiling of an MVP-caliber player.
In the first few seasons of his MLB career, however, he has had flashes of brilliance but injuries seemed to stunt his development. It also felt like it was going to bleed into this season.
Now, the White Sox know that he is extra special. He had a season for the ages as he was healthy for the full season for the first time ever. He was even better than the White Sox could have hoped.
In 145 games, Luis Robert Jr. had a WAR of 5.1 thanks to some elite play in centerfield along with an amazing year at the plate. He hit 38 home runs, had 80 RBIs, and 90 runs scored. He also stole 20 bags which is not bat either considering the White Sox don't do that often as a team.
It will be interesting to see if Robert Jr. can duplicate that season or perhaps even get even better. If he does, the White Sox will have a legit star to build around which is absolutely necessary.