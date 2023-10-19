3 teams that make a ton of sense for Tim Anderson in 2024
The Chicago White Sox were an atrocious team in 2023. They finished with the fourth-worst record in Major League Baseball which is never where you want to be at any point.
One of many players that deserve some blame for this fact is Tim Anderson. He had an awful year and has dealt with one of the biggest falls from grace that a White Sox player has ever had.
There were rumors of his potential trade in 2023 but it never came to fruition. He stayed with the White Sox and now some decisions need to be made.
If the White Sox are going to trade Anderson during the off-season, these are the three teams that make the most sense for him:
1. Miami Marlins
The Miami Marlins are a good team to consider for Tim Andeson.
The Chicago White Sox and Miami Marlins made a big trade during the 2023 season. They sent Jake Burger to the Marlins and they ended up making the playoffs thanks to that move.
Now, both teams have had a GM change since the trade but that doesn't mean that Tim Anderson won't be a good fit there. He'd be great for them.
They have Luis Arraez playing second base and Jon Berti can play second, short, and third. Jazz Chisholm Jr. can be a centerfielder and both Burger and Jorge Soler can be designated hitters.
If they added someone like Anderson, they would add even more depth to this group that took a big step this year. Anderson had a bad year but they would be banking on a bounce back from him obviously. With that young fun team, it would be a good place for him.