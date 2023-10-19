3 teams that make a ton of sense for Tim Anderson in 2024
2. Seattle Mariners
The Chicago White Sox and Seattle Mariners make sense for a trade.
The Seattle Mariners came up just short of the playoffs this season but they had a better record than any team in the AL Central Division. They need to make sure they do what they can to get back in the 2024 Postseason.
To do that, they need to make sure that they are amongst the best in the American League and they need to add more offense to get that done. Adding someone like Tim Anderson would be a great thing for them.
Anderson had a down year but it is hard to think that he won't bounce back at least a little bit. Seattle could use him as a second baseman, where Tim played during the World Baseball Classic, which would make sense for them with J.P. Crawford at shortstop.
Seattle needs another bat and that is what made Anderson good during his top years anyway. If he can come in and be a top slap hitter in the league, the Mariners would be able to score him way better than the White Sox could. It is something to consider.