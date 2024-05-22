3 teams other than the Seattle Mariners that could trade for Luis Robert Jr.
Luis Robert Jr. is undoubtedly the most talented player on the White Sox roster. Unfortunately, Robert has missed most of the season with a hip flexor injury. Earlier this month, it was reported that Robert was already back to 80% strength and could return sooner than expected.
While Robert would certainly be welcomed back to the worst offense in the league, there's no need to rush the star back. The Sox are sitting at 14-34 and are 17 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. This means it's already a certainty that the Sox will be sellers this summer, so why not start soon?
Robert received MVP votes last season and was selected to his first All-Star Game as well. The star also has a Silver Slugger and Golden Glove Award under his belt and boasts a .278 career batting average. Suffice to say, the Sox will have plenty of offers if Robert comes available. MLB insider Jeff Passan recently listed the Seattle Mariners as a logical landing spot for the slugger.
Today, let's identify three teams other than the Mariners who make sense for Robert.