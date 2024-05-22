3 teams other than the Seattle Mariners that could trade for Luis Robert Jr.
Milwaukee Brewers
The Milwaukee Brewers are one of MLB's surprise teams this season. The Brew Crew have jumped out to a 27-20 record and are sitting atop the NL Central. Can the Brewers maintain their pace and stay ahead of the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chicago Cubs, and St. Louis Cardinals?
The Brewers' offense has been hot of late. The team has the sixth-highest team batting average in the league, the fourth-most homers, and the fourth-highest OPS. However, the centerfield position has been a black hole of sorts for the team. Blake Perkins has been the primary CF and is currently sporting a .223/.315/.346 slash line. Robert would be an immediate boost to an offense that already features Christian Yelich, Willy Adames, Rhys Hoskins, and William Contreras.
As far as prospects, the Brewers have plenty who should interest the Sox. Per MLB.com, the Brewers have the third-best farm system in MLB. Any Robert trade would likely have to include young outfielder Jackson Chourio, who is baseball's number two prospect. The Brewers have four other prospects in the top 100: Jacob Misiorowski, RHP (No. 33), Jeferson Quero, C (No. 35), Tyler Black, 3B/1B (No. 46), and Joey Ortiz, INF (No. 63). At least one of these prospects and more would be needed in addition to Chourio.