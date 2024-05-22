3 teams other than the Seattle Mariners that could trade for Luis Robert Jr.
Houston Astros
The Houston Astros did not get off to a hot start, but the team has been on a hot streak of late. Over the last 10 games, the Astros have a 7-3 record. The bats have been heating up and the team sports the best overall batting average in the league.
At centerfield, the Astros have deployed Jake Meyers and Mauricio Dubon. Both players have performed well, but neither is near the level of Robert. The Astros could use Robert desperately, but their farm system is one of the least impressive in the league. This means that any trade for Robert would have to include players on the major league roster.
A package of either Meyers or Dubon, OF Jacob Melton, RHP Spencer Arrighetti, and SS Brice Matthews would be a nice starting point. It would be painful to trade Robert to the Astros, but the Sox may be intrigued by the big league-ready players offered.