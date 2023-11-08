3 teams the White Sox could trade Dylan Cease to this week
3. Los Angeles Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers would be smart to add Dylan Cease right now.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are usually one of the best teams in Major League Baseball. They were once again in 2023. However, it is clear that they could use some more help in the starting pitching department.
They could be going for someone like Shohei Ohtani this off-season but he isn't going to pitch in the 2024 season as he recovers from his injury.
However, Cease could go to that team and pitch for them on the cheap. Once he is set for an upgrade in pay, however, the Dodgers can afford it if they want.
The Dodgers' rotation is going to look wildly different in 2024 so adding Cease would make them look even better. With the prospects that they have to spare, this would be a good idea for them.
Cease is a very good pitcher. It is going to be very sad to see him go but it could be worth it one day if the White Sox do this the wrong way.