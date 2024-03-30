3 things ruined Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr's two-home-run day
The Sox blew a 6-3 lead.
By Todd Welter
Luis Robert Jr. showed why he is one of the few players worth watching for the Chicago White Sox this season.
He went 3-for-4 with two home runs in the Sox' second game of the season.
His two-run blast in the bottom of the first helped offset the Detroit Tigers jumping out to a 3-0 lead.
Braden Shewmake tied the game up in the second with a solo shot. Then Robert Jr. came up in the third and smacked another two-run dinger to put the White Sox ahead.
It looked like the Sox would cruise to their first victory of the season except three things wiped that out as the Tigers won 7-6 in 10 innings.
The offense did not score after the fourth inning.
Scoring six runs should be enough to win, but the moment Mark Canha blasted a solo shot in the fifth inning, you got the feeling the Sox could use some more runs.
The Tigers' bullpen kept the Sox scoreless for the final six innings.
The White Sox had a chance for a big inning in the seventh. They had bases loaded with one out after the Tigers tied the game up (we will get to why in a moment). Eloy Jimenez grounded in a double play to end the threat.
The Sox went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position.
The bats once again either lacked discipline and chased after pitches or they were impatient and did not take enough. The bats going cold also ruined Garrett Crochet's amazing Opening Day start. It is just two games, but it feels like this will be a running theme where the offense is going to be either non-existent or very inconsistent.
Dominic Leone and Tim Hill could not hold the lead in the seventh.
Starting pitcher Michael Soroka had a decent outing as he gave up four runs on seven hits and three walks in five innings of work.
Rookie Jordan Leasure pitched well in the sixth and picked up his first career MLB strikeout.
It was Leone and Hill that could not protect a 6-4 lead in the seventh. Leone, who won a bullpen job with an excellent spring training, opened up the inning getting Riley Greene into a 3-2 count. Leone left a four-seam fastball up in the zone and Greene crushed it to center.
Canha, who killed it today as he went 3-for-5 with three runs, two hits, and a home run, later hit a one-out double. That was all for Leone and Hill came on to try to preserve the lead.
He failed when Carson Kelly popped a two-out single to score Canha.
The Manfred runner.
Okay, maybe this is just hating the rule. Deivi Garcia made one mistake in the top of the 10th and instead of it just being an everyday one-out single like it used to be, it was a RBI, game-winning single by Kelly.
There is nothing wrong with the "ghost runner" rule say after the 11th inning. Immediately having a man on second in extras completely wipes out the hard-fought battle both teams had during nine innings.
If you want to limit marathon games, that is fine. At the same time, the man on second in the 10th is as if the NHL immediately went to the shootout. However, they did go to three-on-three to have games in regulation, but at least there are equal chances for both teams to score.
The Manfred runner either means the away team has a chance to win if the bullpen makes a mistake or the home team wins if there is a bunt and a sac fly. Let's at least have another extra round or two of regular baseball before going to the ghost runner to keep games from going on forever.