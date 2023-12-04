3 things the White Sox must address at the 2023 Winter Meetings
The Chicago White Sox have a few things to address at the Winter Meetings
The Chicago White Sox and Major League Baseball are already underway with the 2023 Winter Meetings. They are taking place all week in Nashville, Tennessee.
The White Sox are going to be a team looking to improve their roster and organization as they are tearing it down a little bit once again.
The last rebuild was a total failure so they might approach things a bit differently this time around. That could mean making a few trades or signings along the way. The White Sox won't be huge spenders like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, or New York Mets. They could end up being a team that makes a few sneaky good moves though.
Of everything that they need to do this off-season, these are the three things that Chris Getz and his staff must address at the Winter Meetings:
Starting pitching is going to be a major need for the Chicago White Sox
There is a good chance that the White Sox trade Dylan Cease over the next few weeks. That would leave Michael Kopech as the only starter that was on the roster last Opening Day.
With Kopech potentially even moving to the bullpen, the White Sox need help in this department. They might use a few of the replacement guys from last year but making a signing won't hurt them either.
As far as free agents go, there are some good ones to consider. Guys like Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery, and Marcus Stroman lead the pack of unsigned starters right now. There are also some good cheaper options as well like Martin Perez, Michael Wacha, and Jack Flaherty.
Former White Sox starters like Lucas Giolito and Mike Clevinger are out there as well. Neither of them is likely to be back but it was interesting seeing them as free agents who could sign with any team.
There are also a few trades they could make to address this department as well. Tyler Glasnow is probably the best pitcher to consider trading for right now but even he comes with a little bit of risk. It will be interesting to see how much focus goes into that position during the Winter Meetings.