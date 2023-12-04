3 things the White Sox must address at the 2023 Winter Meetings
The Chicago White Sox have a few things to address at the Winter Meetings
The Chicago White Sox need to get a right fielder for the 2024 season
The Chicago White Sox need to address the position of right field. It has been an issue for a long time but they don't do anything smart about it when it comes to addressing the problem.
Gavin Sheets is the only one currently listed on their depth chart right now which is a big problem because he is a first baseman playing that RF position poorly regularly.
Oscar Colas isn't listed there but he is still very much on their 40-man roster. They put all of their eggs in his rookie basket last season and it failed miserably. He was bad with his glove and he couldn't hit.
He slashed .216/.257/.314 for an OPS of .571. He hit five home runs, had 19 RBIs, and 32 runs scored. All of his bad stats came together to give him a -1.5 WAR.
The Winter Meetings would be a great place for the White Sox to spend on a right fielder. Guys like Teoscar Hernandez, Hunter Renfroe, Wil Myers, and Randal Grichuk are a few names available in free agency for that position. The White Sox could sure use the help.