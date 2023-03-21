3 things to know about the Chicago White Sox going into the 2023 season
The Chicago White Sox are approaching the 2023 MLB season as Opening Day kicks off in just over a week. The White Sox will travel to Houston where they will face off with Jose Abreu and the Astros in a four-game series.
The expectations seem to be high due to the culture that the new skipper Pedro Grifol brought to the table along with his unique and improved coaching staff.
Grifol wants to play fundamentally sound baseball with a competitive edge and the White Sox have shown an abundance of great potential during this year's spring training.
Through Pedro Grifol, the Chicago White Sox will be held to high expectations. If the talent they have on the field shows throughout the 2023 season, they could be a hassle to deal with for a variety of other teams in major league baseball.
The White Sox community is still ashamed about what happened in 2022 but it's time to take a deep breath and move on from what occurred last season. Some essential factors will play a role during the 2023 White Sox season, especially three that should come to mind if you follow the ball club daily:
1. If the White Sox can stay healthy, they can compete with anybody.
The White Sox have suffered numerous injuries over the past couple of seasons and it has ultimately affected their play on the field in a detrimental way.
To put it simplistically, if the everyday players on the White Sox stay healthy throughout the 2023 season, Chicago should be expecting a very successful season and potentially even a playoff bid in the American League.
Eloy Jimenez is a name that needs to be in the lineup for the White Sox for at least 130 games in the 162 season. Jimenez looked very good in the World Baseball Classic as he represented his country (Dominican Republic).
The silver slugger shared his experience in the World Baseball Classic with the press and it should be a relief to White Sox fans that he remained healthy throughout his entire time participating in the event. Hopefully, he gets through this soreness that he is dealing with right now easily.
If Jimenez stays healthy for most of the year, the White Sox have an everyday slugger in a lineup that will heavily need one in 2023.
Tim Anderson, Luis Robert Jr., Yasmani Grandal, and Yoan Moncada are also names in the lineup that will need to find a way to stay healthy. If they all do, it can make this team a force to be reckoned with offensively.
When Tim Anderson went down last season, they suffered significantly and it ultimately ended their playoff chances. The White Sox play through Tim Anderson and expect the same in 2023.
Suppose the White Sox are healthy as a whole unit. In that case, it's a team that can compete with anyone in the major leagues.
Based on the recent previous years that may be challenging to accomplish and it will be interesting to see if the new coaching staff finds better ways or options to keep the guys in their clubhouse on the baseball field every single day.