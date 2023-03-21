3 things to know about the Chicago White Sox going into the 2023 season
3. The 2023 Chicago White Sox pitching staff could be amongst the best.
The White Sox projected starting rotation in 2023 will be Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Michael Kopech, and Mike Clevinger.
All five of these guys have been dominant on the mound at some point in their major league careers. If they are all producing at an efficient rate in 2023, it's a rotation that won't be giving up many runs to their opponents.
As a unit, the pitching staff, starters, and relievers need to remain healthy and adjust to the pitch clock. Once they accomplish that, there may not be a tall enough ceiling for the potential this group has.
If the starters eat innings while doing it efficiently and the relievers do their job from there, the White Sox have a playoff-type pitching staff on paper; it's up to all of them to determine what version of baseball we get during the 2023 season.