3 trade packages the Kansas City Royals can offer the Chicago White Sox for Tommy Pham
By Todd Welter
Chicago White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham had a good series against the Kansas City with five hits which included two doubles and an RBI.
It is a nice impression to make toward a team that is reportedly interested in the veteran outfielder.
While trading within the division is not ideal, Pham is on a one-year deal and was signed by the White Sox with the purpose of being flipped by the trade deadline. So he should go to any team willing to give a prospect similar to what the New York Mets got from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Diamondbacks sent teenage shortstop Jeremy Rodriguez in that deal, and while he will not help the Mets right away, he has already risen to No. 13 among their top 30 prospects.
The White Sox must add more prospects with a high ceiling rather than a low floor. Getting what would amount to what is a considered a scratch-off lottery ticket type prospect would be a good return for Pham.
Even getting a prospect that can turn out to be a high-leverage reliever like what the White Sox got for Robbie Grossman would be a solid return.
Here are what three potential trade packages could look like from the Royals in their attempt to get Tommy Pham...
This is using a jump to conclusions logic as Ramirez is already the Royals' 13th-rated prospect.
The logic is the Diamondbacks traded a prospect that is also a teenager much like Ramirez and became the 13th-best prospect in the Mets system. So why not just skip ahead and get the 13th-best prospect the Royals have?
He has a really good swing with a .268 average and a .853 OPS at the Complex League. It is always good to load up on catchers, shortstops, pitching, and centerfielders.
My colleagues at Kings of Kauffman, Jacob Milham and Mike Gillespie, have advised Ramirez is highly thought of in the organization. This would be a reach for the Sox to get him. Still, it cannot hurt to ask for him.