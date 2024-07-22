3 trade packages the Kansas City Royals can offer the Chicago White Sox for Tommy Pham
By Todd Welter
The Sox might have to be realistic and understand they might not get a top-15 prospect from the Royals. That does not mean they should not walk away without some players who have some potential to be everyday players with a high ceiling.
Daniel Vazquez is the Royals' 26th-best prospect. He fits the front office's desire for a defense in the infield.
There is a belief among scouts that he can add power to his athletic frame. Right now he has a .318 slugging percentage. He does have a .376 on-base percentage this season.
He has been at Low-A since 2022, but the good thing he is 20 with some upside. Torres is 19 and the 47th-ranked prospect in their system according to Prospects1500. Torres has the potential to be a good hitter with speed on the basepath.
He also does not strike out much and can play good defense. The only problem is he is on the shorter side. While he has an athletic frame, it might not be a frame big enough to add power.