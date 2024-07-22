3 trade packages the Kansas City Royals can offer the Chicago White Sox for Tommy Pham
By Todd Welter
The Sox must get bats in any deals for any of their veteran assets. It cannot hurt to add pitching since the organization has proven it can develop pitching.
Avila is a durable pitcher who can deliver a fastball that reaches the mid-90s along with a slider and a changeup. The franchise thinks with his six-foot, three-inch frame he can still add more velocity.
He currently has a 3.96 ERA at Double-A with 71 strikeouts. Avila must get better with his command as he is sporting 1.49 WHIP this year. He has 39 walks this season. Avila is the Royals No. 29 prospect.
Roni Cabrera is the Royals' 37th-ranked best according to Prospects 1500. He came over to the Royals in the Ardolis Chapman deal last year.
His speed is elite, but his hit-for-average and fielding numbers must get better. He has some raw power and since he is 18, that makes him an ideal lottery scratch off prospect.