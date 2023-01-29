3 updated White Sox trade packages for Shohei Ohtani following Art Moreno news
To White Sox: Shohei Ohtani - To Angels: Eloy Jimenez, Lucas Giolito, Gavin Sheets, Colson Montgomery
The Chicago White Sox would be giving up a lot to land a player like this.
Shohei Ohtani would improve so much about the White Sox. For one, he would improve their starting rotation by a wide margin. The only White Sox pitcher that was better than him in 2022 was Dylan Cease who came in second for the American League Cy Young Award.
Ohtani would command so much in a trade. Giving up Eloy Jimenez, Lucas Giolito, Gavin Sheets, and Colson Montgomery would hurt but it would be worth it for a guy like this. Each of them would provide something different for the Angels as they continue to try and build around Trout.
Jimenez and Sheets are each players that can play some outfield but earn their money with their power numbers. Playing out there in the warm west might really benefit each of them in completely different ways.
Giolito would go there and hope to regain his elite form from 2019-2021. You can argue that Giolito at his best would be the ace of their staff. That is someone that would help fill the gap of Ohtani in terms of pitching. Jimenez would give Ohtani's HR total a run for his money if he ever stayed healthy.
Montgomery is a prospect that is still years away from playing in the league but he is very good. The Angels would surely be looking for players like this.