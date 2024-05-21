3 veterans that the Chicago White Sox should trade right now
Paul DeJong would improve a lot of infields across Major League Baseball
The Chicago White Sox have been using Paul DeJong this season and he's been very good for them. At 30 years old, he is showing that he has some great baseball still in front of him.
The 2019 All-Star played for three teams in 2023 (St. Louis Cardinals, Toronto Blue Jays, and San Francisco Giants), and 2024 is likely a year in which he will be traded again.
So far this season, he is slashing .246/.295/.462 for an OPS of .757. He has seven home runs with 14 RBIs and 18 runs scored which is not bad. If he were on a better team, these numbers might be even better.
Playing shortstop is also a premier defensive position in the big leagues which will make him attractive on the market. He can be a guy who helps a good team win if he continues to play as he has with the White Sox.