3 ways the Chicago White Sox were embarrassing on Monday
The first base coach could not be found to start the bottom of the eighth. The Sox are not putting Eloy Jimenez on the IL and they re-signed Mike Clevinger.
By Todd Welter
Even Mother Nature did not want to watch the Chicago White Sox continue to play baseball on Monday.
The Sox got crushed by the Atlanta Braves 9-0 in the first game of a three-game set. The Braves only needed eight innings to pick up the easy victory. After that, even the weather said that was enough as the game was called after eight innings because of rain.
It was as if the moment Austin Riley's eighth-inning three-run blast landed, God had seen enough and spared the paid attendance and the home-viewing audience from watching any more of this destruction.
Losing 9-0 to a far superior team was not even the worst look for the White Sox on Monday. If there is an organization that will keep finding new ways to top hitting rock bottom just after you think they already have, it is your Chicago White Sox.
The Sox found three ways to become an embarrassment on Monday...
1) The first base coach caused a delay after the game resumed play in the eighth inning.
The game was paused for 44 minutes in the eighth inning after the rain came down pretty heavily. You could tell the umpires were trying to get this full game in, but it started to pour.
After play resumed, the game had to have another delay. Only this time it was because the White Sox could not locate their first base coach to start the bottom of the eighth. Now Jason Bourgeois might have needed to use the bathroom or get a drink of water before the bottom frame started.
The look was still not good that the game had to be delayed because the first base coach was not around. The Braves' broadcast crew sure had fun with it.