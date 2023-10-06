3 White Sox mistakes that fans want to see Chris Getz clean up
2. Andrew Benintendi
The White Sox made a mistake with the Andrew Benintendi contract.
Andrew Benintendi has been an outstanding player in his Major League career. The White Sox wanted him in his draft but the Boston Red Sox took him right before the White Sox came up to pick. From that point on, the Sox from Chicago have still been wanting him.
That was until the 2022 off-season. After stints with the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees following his run in Boston, Benintendi became a free agent. He was looking to make some money with his next deal.
Rick Hahn and Kenny Williams along with their staff and Jerry Reinsdorf were the front office that gave Benintendi a contract. They gave him the largest contract based on total value in the history of the White Sox. Of course, that was a mistake.
Benintendi was not good in his first season with the White Sox. He was a massive disappointment which is sad considering the contract that he was given. Benintendi was never a power guy so his five home runs weren't that big of a deal but it was the rest of his play (offense and defense) that made him look bad.
It is on Getz to do one of two things. He either needs to help Benintendi become a good player again, however, that might be, or he needs to find a way to move on from him. Either a trade or DFA would work but they'd obviously like to trade him.
If there is something he can do to help improve his game and make him a little bit more worth it, Getz needs to do that. Either way, the next stage of Benintendi's career is going to be very interesting.