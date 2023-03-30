3 White Sox off-season additions we should already be concerned about
2. Mike Clevinger
Mike Clevinger has been a worry for the White Sox since he signed.
The Chicago White Sox let Johnny Cueto walk after 2022 which might have been a mistake. They opted to sign Mike Clevinger instead who has just been a disaster for them already and the season hasn't even started yet.
He got off to a bad start with his White Sox tenure as it came out that he is being investigated by the league for some serious off-the-field domestic issues. It came out that he won't face any discipline for his actions but you never know what that actually means.
He hasn't had a good spring training on the field either which makes you wonder why this team is taking on this headache of a player. He better find a way to improve otherwise things aren't going to go smoothly for him or the team in 2023.
It is fair to already be worried about him as a fan. His character off the field is questionable and he hasn't even been that good.