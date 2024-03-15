3 White Sox pitchers that could be the Opening Day starter now that Cease is gone
Who is going to start for the Chicago White Sox on Opening Day with Dylan Cease gone?
Jared Shuster is someone that could be the Opening Day starter
Jared Shuster was a little bit below average in his first career MLB season. He was on the Atlanta Braves who were elite in 2023 so he was able to get through it with a 4-3 record.
He had a 5.81 ERA and a 1.500 WHIP. The ceiling is very high for this 25-year-old pitcher and he is going to get plenty of opportunity with the Chicago White Sox.
Getting the nod on Opening Day would be very cool for the young man. There is a lot of pressure that comes with that but he knows how to handle it.
Shuster was the first-round pick (25th overall) of the Atlanta Braves in 2020 so the pedigree is there. If he can reach the ceiling that got him drafted that high, the Sox will have an impressive pitcher on their hands. Starting him on Opening Day might give him some great confidence heading into 2024.