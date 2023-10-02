3 White Sox players that won't be back in 2024
2. Yasmani Grandal
The Chicago White Sox don't need to have Yasmani Grandal again in 2023.
The Chicago White Sox were bold after the 2019 season. Ahead of what became the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season, the White Sox felt like they were going to take a big step. As a result, they gave Yasmani Grandal what was the richest contract in team history.
Since then, you can say that Yasmani Grandal hasn't really lived up to it. He has had some amazing stretches (like when he was borderline MVP good in 2021) but he has mostly been incredibly underwhelming.
The White Sox needed more from Grandal from a catching standing and from the batter's box. Instead, outside of those few stretches, it was a massive disappointment. The team also only got worse as he started to fall off.
His days of playing at a high level with the Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers earned him that contract but he didn't live up to it with the White Sox. Now that the four-year deal is up, it is pretty obvious that he will not return in 2024.
Grandal has a reputation so he may get a chance with another team to wind down his career but it might be more on a tryout basis based on his performance in Chicago.