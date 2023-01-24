3 White Sox players facing uncertain futures heading into 2023
2. Yoan Moncada
Yoan Moncada is someone that needs to be significantly better in 2023.
The Chicago White Sox took a huge risk when they traded Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox. They got Yoan Moncada and Michael Kopech back for Chris Sale and it felt like an amazing return at the time. Now, Kopech might be turning into a star pitcher but he is working back from his Tommy John slowly.
Kopech has a very high ceiling still in the White Sox's starting rotation but Moncada is turning into a disaster. He was awesome in 2019 and 2021 but was terrible in 2020 and 2022. History suggests that he will be awesome again in 2023 but 2022 was so bad that it is fair to be skeptical.
He has become an outstanding defender since switching from second base to third base but his bat is so cold that he is pretty much useless right now. He must get that into gear in 2023 otherwise his future is very cloudy. The White Sox won't deal with it beyond this year, you would think.
He is owed a lot of money so it is hard to trade him in this current state. There is no guessing what will become of him after this year if he is terrible. If he is great, the White Sox will make some moves this year in the standings. He has all of the tools but he needs to go out there and do it.