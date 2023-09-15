3 White Sox players that must be DFA'd before September ends
2. Yasmani Grandal
The Chicago White Sox do not need to keep Yasmani Grandal any longer.
The Chicago White Sox is a team that needs to start making tons of personnel changes. There is no reason to keep a guy like Yasmani Grandal around any longer.
He signed with the White Sox a long time ago now and has mostly been a disappointment. Like most of his teammates, he was anything but a disappointment in 2021 but has shown nothing much outside of that one year.
Grandal was an outstanding catcher in his MLB career. He has been an offensive threat for most of it while gaining a reputation as an elite pitchframer. The unfortunate thing is that it didn't really translate to a White Sox uniform.
It was like his body broke down and he wasn't able to do the things that we came to be used to from him with other teams. The White Sox should DFA him now so he can stop playing so poorly for their team. It would also send a message that changes are coming and coming fast.