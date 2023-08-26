3 White Sox players that won't last until September 1
2. Bryan Shaw
The Chicago White Sox may or may not keep Bryan Shaw around.
Bryan Shaw has had some good moments with the Chicago White Sox but he isn't someone that has a long-term commitment to the team.
So far this season, in 23.1 innings pitched, he has an ERA of 5.18 ERA. That is obviously not very good and it would be nice to see the White Sox make a change there.
Shaw isn't someone that has a future with the White Sox as he is 35 years old. Honestly, he could be sent down or he could be DFA'd.
The White Sox have plenty of hard decisions that they have to make over the next handful of weeks but there is no reason to keep trotting out Bryan Shaw.