3 White Sox players who should have been traded at the deadline
2. Tim Anderson
The Chicago White Sox should have traded Tim Anderson this year.
This has been a disaster of a season for Tim Anderson. Things haven't been going well for him off the field and it has translated into poor play for him on the field.
The White Sox usually go where Tim Anderson takes them. Well, this year he has taken them down to become one of the worst teams in Major League Baseball.
He didn't just forget how to play baseball and he really isn't at a decline type of age so there have to be other factors involved with this poor season he is having.
There were rumors that Tim Anderson was going to be traded but it never came to be. It felt like there was a good chance he was gone but not that he's not there are some decisions to be made.
If the White Sox don't want to pay him long-term, they should have traded him this year. However, they can also still try during the off-season if that is what they want to do.