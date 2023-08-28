3 White Sox players who should have been traded at the deadline
3. Mike Clevinger
Mike Clevinger could have gotten the Chicago White Sox something.
The Chicago White Sox made the poor decision to sign Mike Clevinger during the off-season. The reason for that decision was poor is because of him as a human being.
During the off-season, he brought so much negative attention to the White Sox for being a terrible man.
It is true that he pitched well for them this season. He can be claimed as the best pitcher on the team from beginning to end.
Now, he has a claim for a good contract going into next year. Which team that comes with remains to be seen.
The White Sox probably could have gotten something good from a contender if they had tried to trade him. His name was never really in rumors or anything like that and he should have been.
If the White Sox were a good team we wouldn't be talking about any of these guys like this but it is the reality of the situation. It is a shame they didn't trade them when their value was high in late July but they could go in the winter.