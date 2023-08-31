3 White Sox players that should join Mike Clevinger on waivers
2. Yasmani Grandal
The Chicago White Sox should just DFA Yasmani Grandal right now.
Yasmani Grandal is not worth having on the Chicago White Sox roster anymore. He had his moments where he was a good player with the team but in no way was his signing justified.
Now, if they are going to place Clevinger on the waiver list, Grandal should go too. That is more than fair at this stage.
Grandal seems to have some issues with people in the organization as well so it would just be nice to see him get out.
Signing an aging catcher to the richest (at the time) contract in franchise history was beyond dumb in hindsight but it is what it is.
Nobody would claim him but why not try? He doesn't deserve to be playing for this team anymore with his performance. Watching the prospect catchers play would be much better.