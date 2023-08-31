3 White Sox players that should join Mike Clevinger on waivers
3. Aaron Bummer
Aaron Bummer should absolutely not be on the Chicago White Sox.
Wow, what a fall from grace. Aaron Bummer was one of the best relievers in Major League Baseball at the time of his contract extension.
He was brilliant with this team for a long time. However, it is time for him to go. He is one of the worst relief pitchers on the team right now and it is sad to see.
Of course, there is a good chance that he goes to another team and dominates. He clearly has the stuff to make that happen.
It would be really cool to see honestly. It does seem like Bummer is a good dude that doesn't deserve all of this hate.
They should either DFA him or let him go on the waiver wire. You never know if there is a team that thinks that they can fix him.
For example, look at struggling pitchers when they get to the Los Angeles Dodgers. That could very easily be Bummer who goes there (or anywhere) and fixes himself.
All of these guys had potential with the White Sox and it is sad to think about where they are now but the truth is the truth. They should go.