Southside Showdown
Fansided

3 White Sox players that still may not survive the trade deadline

By Vincent Parise

Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox
Chicago Cubs v Chicago White Sox / Michael Reaves/GettyImages
facebooktwitterreddit
Prev
3 of 3
Next

Aaron Bummer

Aaron Bummer is a left handed pitcher that the White Sox can trade.

The Chicago White Sox haven't seen Aaron Bummer have a great year. There has been a lot of bad luck involved with his tough numbers but nobody on the team could benefit from a change of scenery more than him.

There might be teams interested in him. His advanced statistics suggest that some better luck and a good defense could help him.

He is also someone that is a left handed pitcher which is valuable for teams playing matchup games when the playoffs come around.

It is a shame that this has become of Aaron Bummer's career. He was once seen as a top reliever in baseball and the White Sox have let that slip away.

Being sellers is never fun. This team is not good and it is going to take a long time for them to get back on track. Moving some of these guys could really help their future.

Next. The 15 worst contracts in Chicago White Sox history. dark

Home/White Sox Rumors